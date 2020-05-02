Anti-lockdown protest returns to Queen's Park in Toronto and Doug Ford has had enough

People are protesting the lockdown at Queen's Park in Toronto again just a week after their first initial rally.

Unfortunately, it seems Toronto is following the example of places like Vancouver, Calgary and the United States in making these kinds of protests a regular thing.

Second #EndTheShutdown protest today in #Toronto. Hundreds of people have came to Queens Park to protest against the economic lockdown which is now affecting the city while #Covid19 provocks everyday new deaths in Canada 🇨🇦 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/rwGBqavuHD — Robin Pueyo (@robinpueyo) May 2, 2020

The protest took place on May 2 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the first protest took place on April 25.

Protesters could be heard shouting "The hospitals are empty!" and were carrying signs with messages like "no new normal."

One man was even filmed giving out free hugs, definitely not in accordance with physical distancing rules, although paradoxically he was wearing a mask.

“Ford said it’s up to the police and bylaw officers to ticket protesters if they are violating physical-distancing rules.” ... No tickets were handed out last Saturday at the protests. No reports of any handed out yet today. #endthelockdown #Toronto — Klara Quinton (@KlaraQuinton) May 2, 2020

Although video and photos clearly show protesters standing less than two metres apart from each other, no tickets were handed out at the last protest and there are no reports of any being handed out today.

Canada isn’t immune to idiots, another anti-shutdown protest taking place in Toronto. To those degenerates holding the flag upside down, just fuck on out of the country if you don't like it here. — GamerForLife 🇨🇦 (@Chuckforevver) May 2, 2020

Apparently protesters took things to a new level today by holding Canadian flags upside down, which was the final straw for premier Doug Ford who addressed the group he'd previously called "reckless yahoos" in a May 2 press conference.

"I'll be the first to help them pack their bags and they can find a country that they want," he said. Ford can't direct police on what to do, only hope they do their jobs properly.

Can we get these protestors to waive their right to future medical care in protest as well? I’m sure they would be willing to sign something to that effect, right? Just to make sure they aren’t the ones crowding the hospital in a month or so. #COVID__19 #Ontario #Toronto https://t.co/VK6GBXLxQT — Rev. Dr. Samuel Scott (@samuelscottfilm) May 2, 2020

Many others in Toronto certainly share his sentiments, tweeting that protesters should "waive their right to future medical care in protest as well."

Was 'talking'to the protesters at #QueensPark. Protesting shutdown of stores, WHO, UN, Japanese internment in WW 2, forced vaccinations, 5G signals spreading the virus. Mos Eisley Cantina of crazy. Video soon. After bath in lye soap with a loofah. pic.twitter.com/R1wXb9LjNY — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) May 2, 2020

Toronto's famous puppet Ed the Sock even showed up to the May 2 protest decked out in a face mask and shield (that his signature cigar poked through) to talk to the protesters.