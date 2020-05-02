City
protest in toronto today

Anti-lockdown protest returns to Queen's Park in Toronto and Doug Ford has had enough

People are protesting the lockdown at Queen's Park in Toronto again just a week after their first initial rally.

Unfortunately, it seems Toronto is following the example of places like Vancouver, Calgary and the United States in making these kinds of protests a regular thing.

The protest took place on May 2 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the first protest took place on April 25.

Protesters could be heard shouting "The hospitals are empty!" and were carrying signs with messages like "no new normal."

One man was even filmed giving out free hugs, definitely not in accordance with physical distancing rules, although paradoxically he was wearing a mask.

Although video and photos clearly show protesters standing less than two metres apart from each other, no tickets were handed out at the last protest and there are no reports of any being handed out today.

Apparently protesters took things to a new level today by holding Canadian flags upside down, which was the final straw for premier Doug Ford who addressed the group he'd previously called "reckless yahoos" in a May 2 press conference.

"I'll be the first to help them pack their bags and they can find a country that they want," he said. Ford can't direct police on what to do, only hope they do their jobs properly.

Many others in Toronto certainly share his sentiments, tweeting that protesters should "waive their right to future medical care in protest as well."

Toronto's famous puppet Ed the Sock even showed up to the May 2 protest decked out in a face mask and shield (that his signature cigar poked through) to talk to the protesters.

