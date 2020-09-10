City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Man found dead in Toronto Walmart parking lot after brazen daylight shooting

One person is dead and hundreds more presumably shook up after shots were fired in the parking lot of a busy Toronto Walmart store on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue (The Stockyards) at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday for "reports of a man shot inside a store."

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place outside the Walmart Supercentre at 2525 St. Clair Ave. W.

One male who had succumbed to his injuries was found in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The TPS Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation and Toronto Police are still on the lookout for a male suspect in a white SUV, last seen travelling westbound on St. Clair Ave.

Police have yet to release any details regarding the victim, but witnesses told reporters at the scene that two people could be heard arguing briefly before two or three shots rang out.

The victim appears to have been shot near the parking lot's cart return shelter.

The parking lot of the shopping centre remains largely taped off due to police activity as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This is only the latest terrifying incident of gun violence to rock Toronto in recent years — hell, even in recent days.

The city is well on track to break another record for the most shootings in a single year and daylight gunplay is becoming more and more common.

Mall parking lots, specifically, have been the site of several shooting and stabbing incidents this summer, troubling residents who fear getting caught in the crossfire.

Toronto Police and city officials have gone to great lengths and spent millions of dollars in recent years to address increasing rates of violent crime in Toronto, much of which has been attributed to gang activity.

So far, these measures don't appear to have curbed the problem much.

