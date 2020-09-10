Man found dead in Toronto Walmart parking lot after brazen daylight shooting

One person is dead and hundreds more presumably shook up after shots were fired in the parking lot of a busy Toronto Walmart store on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue (The Stockyards) at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday for "reports of a man shot inside a store."

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place outside the Walmart Supercentre at 2525 St. Clair Ave. W.

One male who had succumbed to his injuries was found in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The parking lot is completely taped off in front of Walmart on St Clair near Jane St where our city’s latest fatal shooting happened. The store and parking lot was busy with shoppers around 1:45 when a man was shot outside the store @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/RmOX99mIeA — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) September 10, 2020

The TPS Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation and Toronto Police are still on the lookout for a male suspect in a white SUV, last seen travelling westbound on St. Clair Ave.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

St. Clair Ave W + Mould Ave

- officers confirmed shooting occurred outside

- suspect ml blk,

- susp vehicle described as white SUV, 1 occupant

- seen traveling w/b St. Clair

- any info call 416-808-2222/8081100#GO1713867

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 10, 2020

Police have yet to release any details regarding the victim, but witnesses told reporters at the scene that two people could be heard arguing briefly before two or three shots rang out.

The victim appears to have been shot near the parking lot's cart return shelter.

#BREAKING One person has been shot dead in the middle of the afternoon, in the WalMart parking lot on St. Clair Ave. W. in the Stockyards neighbourhood. A witness says he heard a brief argument, then two shots rang out. Toronto Police have taped off half the lot. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/loPY1TPQvB — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 10, 2020

The parking lot of the shopping centre remains largely taped off due to police activity as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Fatal shooting : @TorontoPolice are investigating fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot. Victim pronounced dead o/s

St.Clair Ave W. / Mould Ave#Toronto #Torontopolice pic.twitter.com/VjZtENoMu5 — N.K Quatre (@NKQuatre) September 10, 2020

This is only the latest terrifying incident of gun violence to rock Toronto in recent years — hell, even in recent days.

The city is well on track to break another record for the most shootings in a single year and daylight gunplay is becoming more and more common.

Mall parking lots, specifically, have been the site of several shooting and stabbing incidents this summer, troubling residents who fear getting caught in the crossfire.

Toronto Police and city officials have gone to great lengths and spent millions of dollars in recent years to address increasing rates of violent crime in Toronto, much of which has been attributed to gang activity.

So far, these measures don't appear to have curbed the problem much.