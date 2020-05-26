City
Tanya Mok
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto shooting

Shooting outside Bisha Hotel in downtown Toronto kills one and injures three people

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

One person is dead and three people have been injured after shots were fired outside a hotel in Toronto's Entertainment District this afternoon. 

Toronto Police were called to King and Peter sometime after 4 p.m. today after reports of gunfire outside of Bisha Hotel

Three people were sent to the hospital, including one 16-year-old male who has since been pronounced dead by Police Chief Mark Saunders. 

Another man is still in critical condition, as is a woman who has sustained serious injuries. A fourth victim was attended to by paramedics, but was not sent to the hospital. 

In a press briefing on site, Saunders says that more than one person was involved, but the identities of victims and suspects have not yet been released. 

It appears that the two males who were sent to hospital were specifically targetted by the shooters, but the woman was unrelated, says Saunders.

"Because of the suspect just shooting randomly, an innocent person was caught in that crossfire," he said. 

The shooting happened in broad daylight, and one witness told CP24 on the scene that they heard six to 10 gunshots before police arrived. 

According to Toronto Police, officers have recovered a weapon. 

Lead photo by

Bec Jager

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Shooting outside Bisha Hotel in downtown Toronto kills one and injures three people

Disturbing new report reveals horrific conditions of long-term care homes in Ontario

Toronto announces 6 new locations for affordable housing projects

Ontario confirms lowest COVID-19 case increase since March but testing is still down

Police lay hundreds of charges in Toronto tow truck turf war bust

A black bear was spotted roaming the streets in Markham last night

Toronto is shutting down the entire Gardiner Expressway this weekend

People worry other parks in Toronto could become like Trinity Bellwoods