Shooting outside Bisha Hotel in downtown Toronto kills one and injures three people

One person is dead and three people have been injured after shots were fired outside a hotel in Toronto's Entertainment District this afternoon.

Toronto Police were called to King and Peter sometime after 4 p.m. today after reports of gunfire outside of Bisha Hotel.

UPDATED | 3 people, including a child, injured in shooting in Toronto’s entertainment district. https://t.co/iyB1AFFidw pic.twitter.com/rxK8WehieY — Alan Habbick (@alanhabbickcbc) May 26, 2020

Three people were sent to the hospital, including one 16-year-old male who has since been pronounced dead by Police Chief Mark Saunders.

Another man is still in critical condition, as is a woman who has sustained serious injuries. A fourth victim was attended to by paramedics, but was not sent to the hospital.

In a press briefing on site, Saunders says that more than one person was involved, but the identities of victims and suspects have not yet been released.

It appears that the two males who were sent to hospital were specifically targetted by the shooters, but the woman was unrelated, says Saunders.

"Because of the suspect just shooting randomly, an innocent person was caught in that crossfire," he said.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, and one witness told CP24 on the scene that they heard six to 10 gunshots before police arrived.

According to Toronto Police, officers have recovered a weapon.