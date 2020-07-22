City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
shooting at square one

Mall parking lots in Toronto have seen a spike in violence in recent weeks

Mall parking lots across the GTA have seen several violent incidents take place over the past few weeks, prompting concern from both police and members of the public. 

Early this morning, Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of Square One mall in Mississauga where a man was reportedly shot.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

He told police he was simply walking with a friend when the gunshot hit.

And just yesterday, York Regional Police arrested a man who was waving a crossbow and a knife around in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre. 

Luckily, no one was hurt in this case and the man was eventually taken into custody. 

On the very same day, a Toronto police officer was transported to a hospital with stabbing injuries while responding to a situation in which a man was armed with a knife and trying to stab someone near Yorkdale mall. 

This week's events follow a shooting at outside Scarborough Town Centre which killed one person earlier this month, 26-year-old Jordon Marcelle. Police just announced that one of the suspects in that case has been arrested.

The other, however, remains wanted by police and has been identified as Toronto resident Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small.

On that very same day, another shooting took place in a plaza parking lot at 251 Woolner Ave., and 20-year-old Mohamed Sow was tragically killed in the random drive-by incident in which five people were shot.

On July 11, the day after these shootings, Toronto Police told the media they had responded to six gun violence calls in just 12 hours. 

Deputy Chief Shawna Coxon called this "very concerning," and said Toronto's shooting numbers are significantly up from 2019 this year — bringing them closer to what the city experienced in 2018

Lead photo by

Ramanan Sivaranjan

