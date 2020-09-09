Toronto club owner says shooting took place after gender reveal party

Gender reveal parties: Just say no.

A shooting in Toronto that produced so many bullet shells police ran out of evidence tags to mark them with is the latest destructive incident linked to a prenatal sex reveal celebration, one of which was blamed for sparking a more than 8,600-acre wildfire in California on Saturday.

Police were first called to an after-hours club in Etobicoke's New Toronto neighbourhood around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning for reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they determined that more than 80 shots had been fired outside the venue. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

SHOOTING:

8th St + Lake Shore Bl

* 4:31 am *

- Reports of occupants of 2 cars shooting at each other

- Cars fleeing at high speed

- Victim located + taken to hospital

- Not life threatening

- Shell casings located near cars with bullet holes

- Roads closed in area#GO1696860

^dh pic.twitter.com/873AkDXW8P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2020

City Councillor Mark Grimes denounced the incident on Facebook and pledged to "immediately shut down any illegal activity" at the club near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Ninth Street.

It remains to be seen what sparked the shooting outside of it early Tuesday morning, but the owner of the venue told CP24 that it had actually been rented for a gender reveal party Monday night, prior to the incident.

CP24 reports that the "illegal booze can" had only been open for about a week before the gender reveal party that preceded the massive outdoor gunfight.

We can't say for certain at this point that the party and the shooting that followed it are connected, or even if the owner was telling CP24 the truth about the nature of the event — but nearly everyone can agree, either way, at this point that the gender reveal party trend is over.