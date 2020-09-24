City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
yonge eglinton

Toronto roads closed after window washing platform plummets from 25th floor

A window washing platform collapsed and fell from the 25th floor of a high-rise building in a terrifying accident at Yonge and Eglinton this afternoon, but fortunately no one was injured. 

Toronto police first tweeted about a report of two men dangling from a building around 12:19 p.m. this afternoon, and they indicated that both individuals were near the 25th floor when the platform they were working on collapsed. 

Shortly after, police said northbound Yonge St. at Soudan and southbound Yonge St. at Eglinton would be closed as a result of the accident and that anyone in the area should find an alternate route of travel. 

"Both man [sic] have been assisted to safety on top of building," police wrote around 12:30 p.m, adding that no injuries had been reported. 

Photos and videos posted to social media by witnesses, meanwhile, show the two men dangling from harnesses without a platform beneath their feet after the initial accident occurred. 

"I could see the cables that held the structure up moving so I thought, okay, window washing time," wrote one witness on Twitter

"Imagine my horror to hear a huge crash, look downstairs & see the damage & the look up seeing them pulling themselves up by the harness. Many of my neighbours cheered them on."

Emergency vehicles eventually arrived and helped the two men, who were without injuries, by smashing windows and pulling them to safety, and it seems almost miraculous that no injuries were caused by the crash of the platform down below either.

Police later said the road closures would last for several hours nonetheless, so residents should continue to avoid the area as much as possible.

