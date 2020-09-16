City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto school covid

Multiple schools in Toronto are already dealing with COVID-19 infections

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Schools in Toronto are already reporting cases of COVID-19 on their premises after just a single day of having some students back in classrooms.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, Ontario is reporting 41 school-related infections total — including 15 among students and 18 among staff —  at 18 different schools.

In the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) specifically, one staff member at each of seven different institutions has been diagnosed with the virus so far.

The affected locations are Bloordale Middle School, Brookhaven Public School, Charles G. Fraser Junior Public School, Don Mills Middle School, Earl Haig Secondary School, the School of Experiential Education and York Mills Collegiate Institute.

All of them remain open and, interestingly, only had been previously identified on the city's list of those most at-risk for an outbreak.

Schools in the city are staggering the start dates for different grades between Sept. 15 and 17 as part of their safe reopening procedures, which varies slightly from the province's much-criticized plan for kicking off the academic year amid the pandemic.

Higher-income neighbourhoods with fewer cases of the virus have had a greater proportion of kids enrol in IRL learning, while more students in high-risk neighbourhoods have opted for remote learning instead.

This has led to a delay in the virtual school start date due to what the board calls "necessary staffing and timetabling required" to accommodate unanticipated numbers.

Other districts in Ontario that started in-person instruction earlier in the month likewise saw cases reported within the first day, as well as one staff walkout over personal protective equipment.

Premier Doug Ford and his team have said that schools in the province will send home specific groups of students or close entirely in the event of an outbreak, which is defined as two or more confirmed linked cases in students, staff or visitors within a 14-day period.

In both Ontario as a whole and Toronto in particular, around 7.1 per cent of COVID-19 patients have been 19 or younger, though officials are concerned about the growing number of cases among people under 40.

Children have been thought to represent a significantly lower number of cases of the communicable disease worldwide than any other age group in part because their lungs have a lower amount of a specific enzyme called ACE2, which scientists call "the doors that allow SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, to enter the body's cells."

Youth are also less likely to have the pre-existing conditions that contribute to a more severe presentation of and potential fatality from the virus.

But, new Canadian research shows that serious symptoms like strokes can affect a staggering half of young patients under 50. 

Lead photo by

Warren Park

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Water main break in Toronto creates giant fountain in middle of downtown street

Toronto residents say local lookout point has become a drug and prostitution den

Ontario is getting thousands of new COVID-19 test centres

Ford says fines for violating gathering limits in Ontario will be highest in Canada

Multiple schools in Toronto are already dealing with COVID-19 infections

People are waiting for hours in line for COVID-19 tests at Toronto hospitals

Ontario confirms yet another COVID-19 spike with 315 new cases

How to research the history of your house in Toronto