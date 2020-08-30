City
covid toronto school

These are the schools in Toronto at highest risk for COVID-19 infection

As students head back to school in September, there's a lot of anxiety surrounding safety thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Toronto Public Health recently put together some data showing which schools in the city are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and the list is pretty long. 

According to officials, 80 public elementary schools and 36 Catholic elementary schools are in the top 20 per cent of local schools where potential virus transmission is highest. The bulk of these schools are in the city's northwest corner.

Both Toronto school boards have announced their back-to-school reopening plans. A Toronto District School Board spokesperson told CBC that they are spending over $30 million on reducing class sizes with a focus on these high-risk areas. 

"There, we are capping kindergarten classes at 15 students, while Grade 1 to 8 classes will be capped at 20. Recently, the federal government announced significant new funding and staff are currently assessing how our plans can be further enhanced," he said.

Shazia Vlahos, chief of communications and government relations for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, similarly told CBC of the safety precautions they are taking. 

"Three-sided Plexiglas desk shields for students and teachers in classes of over 15 students will be considered with a focused prioritization of installation in schools in high incidence areas of highest [need]."

The federal government recently announced a $2 billion fund that will help provinces reopen schools safely. Ontario is set to receive approximately $763 million of that money. 

Here is the full list of schools most at risk:

  • Africentric Alternative School
  • Albion Heights Junior Middle School
  • Ancaster Public School
  • Bala Avenue Community School
  • Beaumonde Heights Junior Middle School
  • Beverley Heights Middle School
  • Blacksmith Public School
  • Blaydon Public School
  • Blessed Margherita of Citta di Castello Catholic School
  • Braeburn Junior School
  • Brookhaven Public School
  • Brookview Middle School
  • C. R. Marchant Middle School
  • Calico Public School
  • Carleton Village Junior and Senior Sports and Wellness Academy
  • Chalkfarm Public School
  • Charles E. Webster Public School
  • Claireville Junior School
  • Cordella Junior Public School
  • Daystrom Public School
  • Dennis Avenue Community School
  • Derrydown Public School
  • Dixon Grove Junior Middle School
  • Downsview Public School
  • Driftwood Public School
  • Elia Middle School
  • Elmbank Junior Middle Academy
  • Elmlea Junior School
  • Father Serra Catholic School
  • Firgrove Public School
  • Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy
  • Gateway Public School
  • General Mercer Junior Public School
  • George Anderson Public School
  • George Syme Community School
  • Gosford Public School
  • Gracedale Public School
  • Greenholme Junior Middle School
  • Grenoble Public School
  • Gulfstream Public School
  • H. J. Alexander Community School
  • Harwood Public School
  • Highfield Junior School
  • Highland Creek Public School
  • Highview Public School
  • Hilltop Middle School
  • Holy Child Catholic School
  • Humber Summit Middle School
  • Humberwood Downs Junior Middle Academy
  • Immaculate Conception Catholic School
  • John D. Parker Junior School
  • Kingsview Village Junior School
  • Lamberton Public School
  • Lambton Park Community School
  • Maple Leaf Public School
  • Meadowvale Public School
  • Melody Village Junior School
  • Monsignor John Corrigan Catholic School
  • Morrish Public School
  • North Kipling Junior Middle School
  • O'Connor Public School
  • Oakdale Park Middle School
  • Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
  • Parkfield Junior School
  • Pelmo Park Public School
  • Pierre Laporte Middle School
  • Portage Trail Community School
  • Rockcliffe Middle School
  • Roselands Junior Public School
  • Santa Maria Catholic School
  • Sheppard Public School
  • Shoreham Public Sports and Wellness Academy
  • Sloane Public School
  • Smithfield Middle School
  • St. Andre Catholic School
  • St. Andrew Catholic School
  • St. Angela Catholic School
  • St. Augustine Catholic School
  • St. Benedict Catholic School
  • St. Bernard Catholic School
  • St. Charles Garnier Catholic School
  • St. Conrad Catholic School
  • St. Dorothy Catholic School
  • St. Eugene Catholic School
  • St. Fidelis Catholic School
  • St. Francis de Sales Catholic School
  • St. Francis Xavier Catholic School
  • St. Jane Frances Catholic School
  • St. Jerome Catholic School
  • St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
  • St. John Vianney Catholic School
  • St. Jude Catholic School
  • St. Marcellus Catholic School
  • St. Martha Catholic School
  • St. Maurice Catholic School
  • St. Norbert Catholic School
  • St. Raphael Catholic School
  • St. Roch Catholic School
  • St. Simon Catholic School
  • St. Stephen Catholic School
  • St. Wilfrid Catholic School
  • Stanley Public School
  • Stilecroft Public School
  • The Elms Junior Middle School
  • Thorncliffe Park Public School
  • Topcliff Public School
  • Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School
  • Tumpane Public School
  • Valley Park Middle School
  • Valleyfield Junior School
  • Venerable John Merlini Catholic School
  • Victoria Village Public School
  • West Humber Junior Middle School
  • Weston Memorial Junior Public School
  • Westway Junior School
  • Yorkwoods Public School
