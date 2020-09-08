Ontario reports COVID-19 spike with nearly 400 new cases confirmed in two days

Ontario's COVID-19 cases have been slowly creeping back up for a while now following a fairly stagnant period earlier this summer, and the province's latest update represents yet another surge in new infections.

Following the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario health officials are confirming 185 new cases of the virus today and another 190 from Monday.

These numbers represent a significant jump in new COVID-19 cases, resembling numbers reported earlier this summer before the entirety of the province entered Stage 3 of reopening.

This also marks the fourth consecutive day in which the province has reported more than 150 new cases, a benchmark number Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams previously said he'd hoped to stay under.

The surge also comes as many of the province's students are returning to school today, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the rising numbers "concerning" earlier this morning.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 28 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases today while 18 are reporting no new cases at all.

Toronto, on the other hand, is reporting 48 cases, while Peel is reporting 42 and Ottawa has 37.

The province also processed close to 45,000 tests over the past two days.

A total of 39,196 cases are now considered to be resolved in the province and 2,813 people have died as a result of the virus, leaving roughly 1,527 active infections.