Ontario reports COVID-19 spike with more than 200 new cases

For the first time in quite a while, Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 203 new cases of the virus since yesterday, marking a 0.5 per cent increase in terms of total cases and a 50.4 per cent increase in the number of new cases compared to yesterday.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the spike is the result of several localized increases including 43 new cases in Ottawa, 57 in Peel and 24 in Windsor-Essex. There are also 30 new cases in Toronto.

"Looking at the age of today's new cases, 116 of them or 57% are 39 years old or younger," Elliott tweeted Tuesday of the new numbers.

Public health units across Ontario have also sadly reported one new death, as well as 92 more resolved cases. As a result, a total of 1,584 active cases remain in the province.

Yesterday, the province administered 22,974 COVID-19 tests, while another 11,842 are still under investigation.

A closer look at #COVIDー19 daily changes in #Ontario



New cases: 203

New deaths: 1

New resolved: 92



Thicker lines = 7 day moving averages.#COVID19 #COVID19ON #covid19Canada pic.twitter.com/n3igHQeWdk — Dr. Jennifer Kwan (@jkwan_md) July 21, 2020

The spike comes as more of the province is set to enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday, with only Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex to stay behind in Stage 2.

"While one day of data, today's increase is concerning," wrote Elliott on Twitter this morning.

"Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines: maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge."