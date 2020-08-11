Ontario reports only 33 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario just experienced one of its best days ever in the fight against COVID-19, with zero deaths and only 33 new cases of the deadly viral illness reported across the province.

This represents a relatively minute overall case increase of just 0.1 per cent, and the lowest single-day jump since March when the province first started publishing its daily epidemiologic summaries.

Public health units furthermore recorded 75 new recoveries in Ontario on Monday.

Of the 40,194 coronavirus cases confirmed since the pandemic first hit in January, 36,456 have now been marked as "resolved" for an overall recovery rate of 90.7 per cent.

The death toll remained stable on Monday at 2,786. Some 64.6 per cent (1,800) of all deaths reported in the province due to COVID-19 are attributed to long-term care homes.

Despite the higher death count in older populations, however, people between the ages of 20 and 39 now account for more cases of the virus than any other age group.

"Ontario is reporting 33 cases of COVID-19," announced Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott Tuesday morning.

"This includes routine data clean-up by Toronto Public Health, which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts."

Wow, only 33 new cases reported for Ontario. Yesterday, the Chief Medical Officer of Health said he was hopeful we could get to around 50 or maybe even below 50. Says we shouldn't expect to just hit 0 all of a sudden, will be a gradual reduction. #onpoli #covid19 https://t.co/Eg7KdAPxEp — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) August 11, 2020

Elliott noted that the province had also processed more than 21,500 tests the day previous — well above its own target and the number of daily tests required to detect new outbreaks quickly.

"With 75 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province," said Elliott.

The province reported even more recoveries yesterday (102), but also a slight uptick in patients with 115 new cases of COVID-19. Today marks the second day in a row with no new deaths reported.

Only time will tell if this promising trend continues while Ontario moves through Stage 3 of the reopening process.