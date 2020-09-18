City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new toronto sign

Man dancing behind mayor steals the show at Toronto sign unveiling

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in much-welcome acts of random hilarity, an unidentified man somehow just placed himself perfectly in the background of a news conference at Toronto City Hall... and used the opportunity to floss.

Mayor John Tory was taking questions from reporters after a press conference for the new-and-improved "TORONTO" sign at Nathan Phillips Square when the dancer took his shot.

The entire $760,000 fixture, unveiled Friday morning, could be seen in the background of the City of Toronto's own live feed from the event, centered behind Tory, who was speaking from behind an elevated podium.

News crews stationed slightly to the mayor's right, however, got only the maple leaf symbol at the end of the sign in their shots, if at all, plus a good chunk of the sprawling square.

CP24 had Tory framed beautifully between the large white maple leaf and the Nathan Phillips Square reflecting pool when the man walked into their shot.

It's hard to say how he did it, or if he even knew he was doing it at all, but the rogue dancer positioned himself to appear right between the sign and the mayor.

He was unmissable and, frankly, delightful.

Photobombing a press conference is usually seen as quite douchey, because it is, but this dancing man somehow won the hearts of everyone watching.

"He's the hero we need in these crazy times," remarked one local resident of the clip on Twitter.

"Not all heroes wear capes," said another. "Some dance beside the Toronto sign."

Bless.

Lead photo by

Hayley Cooper

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the stores that will soon be offering COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Man dancing behind mayor steals the show at Toronto sign unveiling

Ryerson University announces majority of classes will be online in winter 2021 semester

Canada-U.S. border closure officially extended once more

This is the Toronto neighbourhood seeing the most new COVID-19 cases right now

Toronto unveils stunning new illuminated sign at Nathan Phillips Square

Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than 3 months

TDSB reports first positive COVID-19 case in a student