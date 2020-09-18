City
Tanja Saric
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new toronto sign

Toronto unveils stunning new illuminated sign at Nathan Phillips Square

City
Tanja Saric
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The new Toronto sign has been officially unveiled at city hall. 

The sign is a more durable replica of the original (installed in July 2015 for the Toronto 2015 Pan American/Parapan American Games). It is illuminated, stands 10-feet tall and features a designed vinyl wrap on the outer edges of the of its letters.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory unveiled the new sign at Nathan Phillips Square. The first a vinyl wrap on the outer edges of the letters is designed by Toronto artist Danilo McCallum

The old Toronto Sign was wrapped in the past — typically to promote events and projects. Previous wraps have included Pan Am and Parapan Am Games, a Nuit Blanche Toronto artist installation by JR, Toronto Neighbourhoods, Canada 150, My City My Six Exhibition, and Indigenous Iconography.

The new design recognizes the International Decade for People of African Descent which was introduced by the United Nations General Assembly to honour "a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected."

"Our community has contributed so much to the fabric of this city and the country and I hope that we celebrate this as one of those victories," McCallum said at the unveiling.

"As a Torontonian, I'm proud that the city of Toronto chose to recognize Black people and a Black artist's work on the new sign. As a global city, I feel that this shows leadership and it sends a reminder that all of us should hold the city accountable in the face of injustices."

While introducing the city's latest addition, Tory said the sign will be better than ever. 

"We made it more durable, it has newer technology in it, it has a very important new skin on it."

Tory also said that the sign adds a bit of hope and joy for Torontonians, specifically during a time of uncertainty.

"I am pleased to see that as part of the unveiling of our new sign, the first wrap will recognize the International Decade for People of African Descent." 

"This sends a powerful message to our residents and the world that Toronto is committed to ending anti-Black racism here and that we are prepared to make the systemic changes that are needed. I encourage all Toronto institutions to demonstrate their commitment as well."

According to the city, after more than five years, the original Toronto Sign was showing significant wear and tear, which prompted officials to build a new one instead of repairing the old one.

A Destination Toronto visitor survey found the Toronto Sign was one of the top three most visited attractions in the city and it is consistently ranked as one of the most Instagram-worthy spots.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto Arts and Culture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the stores that will soon be offering COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Man dancing behind mayor steals the show at Toronto sign unveiling

Ryerson University announces majority of classes will be online in winter 2021 semester

Canada-U.S. border closure officially extended once more

This is the Toronto neighbourhood seeing the most new COVID-19 cases right now

Toronto unveils stunning new illuminated sign at Nathan Phillips Square

Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than 3 months

TDSB reports first positive COVID-19 case in a student