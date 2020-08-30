The Coxwell Ravine is an under-the-radar trail on the east side of Toronto

The Coxwell Ravine is one of the most beautiful natural areas on the east side of Toronto. The scenic spot offers enough forest and nature trails to keep you exploring for hours.

Located on the east side of the Don Valley Parkway, the ravine is just north of Don Mills Road. The park is part of the extensive East Don Valley Trail system that includes Todmorden Mills Park, Linkwood Lane Park and Charles Sauriol Conservation Area.

If you’re coming by TTC, the ravine is only about a 10-minute bus ride from Coxwell subway station. Take the 70 O’Connor Bus to the Coxwell and O’Connor stop.

Walk north to Taylor Drive and Coxwell to Cullen Bryant Park and a 100-step staircase will lead you down deep into the ravine.

From there walk west along a narrow path surrounded by tall grass and wildflowers to reach Ravine Park. Be careful as the path is a bit overgrown and could be easily missed.

The path opens up onto a wider gravel roadway. A number of trails branching off on both sides of the main path will bring you through the lush forest.

You're sure to feel far-removed from the city when you're surrounded by the towering trees and vibrant greenery. The scenery will be even more beautiful once the colours of the leaves start changing.

Following the winding forest trails, you'll be led past gigantic fallen trees, interesting shelters made out of tree branches and fascinating tooth-shaped art installations that you might've passed before on the DVP.

The forest is also home to plenty of wildlife. You're sure to spot many of these tiny creatures along your hike including birds, rabbits, chipmunks and squirrels.

If you keep walking down the second set of stairs near Cullen Bryant Park, you’ll reach Taylor Creek Park.

The scenic Taylor-Massey River passes through this area, bubbling over roadways and rocks.

There are also a few wooden bridges that will offer up even more river views. Continue to head east if you want to check out the rest of the Taylor Creek trail.

There are also lots of picnic spots in this area to enjoy once you’ve finished exploring.

Keep in mind, there is currently some construction near the Don Valley that is a bit disruptive, but away from that, there are many well-maintained, paved trails to walk or bike.