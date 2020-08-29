Taylor Creek park and trail is a serene nature retreat in Toronto

Taylor Creek park and ravine is one of the largest natural areas in the city. The trail boasts 182 acres of lush forest, a babbling riverway and incredible natural beauty.

Stretching from Victoria Park to Don Mills, the east entrance of the ravine is just a 10-minute walk from Victoria Park subway station if you're coming by TTC.

You can also take a 10-minute bus ride from Coxwell station if you’d like to enter on the west end of the ravine via Cullen Bryant Park.

The nearly six-kilometre loop of hiking and biking trails that wind through the park stick closely to a trickling river providing lots of beautiful scenery and chances for duck sightings.

As a major tributary of the Don River, Taylor-Massey Creek runs through the entire park before pouring into the larger main channel.

A number of both steel and wooden bridges also cross over the creek, providing yet even more optimal river views.

The trail includes two different paths on either side of the river. One, a large, paved trail that is better suited for bikers, joggers and dogwalkers, and another dirt pathway that’s a little narrower.

The trail can get quite busy, though the larger pathway is wide enough to allow for enough space even when there’s a lot of traffic.

However, if you’re looking to stay out of the way of bikers and other visitors, the more private path across the river will provide you with better chances of an uninterrupted hike.

From the trail, many beaten paths beckon to be explored with alternate paths and staircases branching off and leading you even deeper into the forest.

The vibrant forest is a critical habitat for a variety of wild creatures including different birds, squirrels and chipmunks, and the lush foliage provides a beautiful tree canopy overhead.

Other than passing under a tall bridge at O’Connor you feel quite far removed from the city even as you’re in the midst of it.

There are also lots of open grass and picnic sites throughout if you're looking to enjoy a picnic with family and friends. As well as a number of well-placed park benches for taking in the scenery.

The park connects to Coxwell Ravine, Lower Don recreational trail and Charles Sauriol Conservation Area on the Don Mills side. Visitors should note that the parking entrance off Don Valley Road is currently closed.