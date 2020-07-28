Police see busy night of shootings and stabbings in and around Toronto

Police around the GTA were kept busy last night as a sickening spate of shootings and stabbings took place in and around Toronto.

First, a Pickering man was shot in a targeted attack in his own driveway in broad daylight, after which he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident happened during rush hour, around 5 p.m., on Woodview Drive near Twyn Rivers Drive and Altona Road — a street that backs onto Rouge National Urban Park and the Toronto Zoo.

Less than an hour later, a man was stabbed in what Toronto Police called an unprovoked attack in E.T. Seton Park, which runs along the west side of the Don Valley Parkway. Officers are still searching for a "strange woman" who they believe may be staying in a wooded area of the park.

Shortly after that, another man was jumped and stabbed by multiple suspects near Humber College in Etobicoke, also in daylight hours, around 6:45 p.m.

Shots later rang out a few hours later around 9 p.m. in north Toronto near Jane and Steeles, leaving one 18-year-old male victim in critical condition.

And just an hour and a half after that, around 11:30 p.m., multiple shots were heard near Regent Park around Oak Street and River Street, where two males fled the scene and one victim sustained serious injuries. He has since been deemed to be in stable condition.

A thirty-minute drive back east again, near Brimley Road and Denison Street in Markham, another man was shot while driving in the middle of the night, resulting in him crashing his Jeep into a bus shelter. The 33-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m.

This is all after a shooting in East York (where two victims were injured), one in Brampton (where at least four people were shot) and two different stabbings in the downtown core early Sunday morning, with at least two more shootings in the wee hours of the morning before that.

The global pandemic and resulting lockdown apparently haven't been enough to assuage Toronto's notorious growing gun violence problem, with the city rocked by fatal shootings at Airbnbs, outside popular hotels and on busy thoroughfares in the middle of the day.

Just this month alone, a slew of violent incidents — including three shootings — have occurred in settings as brazen as the busy parking lots of malls and plazas that had just recently reopened to the public, which has been eager to get back to normal outings and activities once more after a hell of a year.