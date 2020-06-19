At least one person dead after brazen daytime shooting on St. Clair West in Toronto

Toronto residents are on edge this afternoon as emergency responders release live updates from a shooting with at least two victims, one of them dead, in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood.

Police were first called to the St. Clair Avenue West and St. Clarens Avenue area around 11:40 a.m. for reports of "multiple gun shots."

Upon arriving to the scene, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place and reported "multiple victims," though the exact number and the extent of their injuries have not yet been revealed.

Toronto Police working to save life of shooting victim on St. Clair pic.twitter.com/QH83WVQTp5 — Mr. Toronto Lawyer (@selwynpieters) June 19, 2020

Toronto Police issued an update just after noon stating that two males, possible suspects, had been seen fleeing the scene in a four-door sedan.

At 12:40 p.m., police announced that one victim had succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics and police remain at the scene.

St. Clair Avenue West is closed in both directions in the Lansdowne area while police investigate. Service on the TTC's 512 St. Clair streetcar has been halted due to police activity, though shuttle buses are operating from Oakwood to Gunn's Loop, both ways, via Dufferin, Davenport, Caledonia.