City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
st clair shooting

At least one person dead after brazen daytime shooting on St. Clair West in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto residents are on edge this afternoon as emergency responders release live updates from a shooting with at least two victims, one of them dead, in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood.

Police were first called to the St. Clair Avenue West and St. Clarens Avenue area around 11:40 a.m. for reports of "multiple gun shots."

Upon arriving to the scene, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place and reported "multiple victims," though the exact number and the extent of their injuries have not yet been revealed.

Toronto Police issued an update just after noon stating that two males, possible suspects, had been seen fleeing the scene in a four-door sedan.

At 12:40 p.m., police announced that one victim had succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics and police remain at the scene.

St. Clair Avenue West is closed in both directions in the Lansdowne area while police investigate. Service on the TTC's 512 St. Clair streetcar has been halted due to police activity, though shuttle buses are operating from Oakwood to Gunn's Loop, both ways, via Dufferin, Davenport, Caledonia.

Lead photo by

@selwynpieters

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario releases plan for reopening schools in September

At least one person dead after brazen daytime shooting on St. Clair West in Toronto

Defund the police painted on College Street in Toronto in huge pink letters

Doug Ford rejects plan to eliminate 6 statutory holidays for frontline retail workers

Ontario just reported less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the 6th day in a row

Porsche driver pulled over by Ontario police for dangerously hauling a hot tub

This is the difference between a social circle and social gathering in Ontario

This is how DriveTest centres in Ontario are planning to open