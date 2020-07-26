People are lining up for hours to try and get to beaches near Toronto

City
It's another beautiful summer weekend in the GTA, and if there's anything Torontonians know best, it's how to take advantage of the few weeks of perfect weather we get a year.

Oh, and lineups. We know how to wait in those, too.

Lines were exactly what people are encountering this weekend when they flock to nearby Southern Ontario beach destinations like Prince Edward County's Sandbanks.

The provincial park has been placing a limit on its capacity, turning away those who have waited in their vehicles to get to the beach, often for hours.

The popular spot hit its capacity as early as noon on Saturday, denying even those who had day-use or season permits.

Today, lineups were seen as early as 10:30 a.m.

Nearby Wellington Rotary Beach was likewise packed, with visitors struggling to nab a parking spot or get anywhere close to the actual beach.

Sandbanks has been warning the public about increased wait times lately, and advising them to consider visiting on days that aren't on a sunny July weekend when crowds can be anticipated.

Beachgoers in Ontario have been asked to continue to respect measures like physical distancing and mask-wearing, but there have still been throngs of people packing together to party on the sand at Woodbine Beach and even having dance parties on Cherry Beach in recent days, to the dismay of locals and health officials.

Nearby Wasaga Beach even had to shut down and implement fines due to mass gatherings on Canada Day, and has since asked people considering making the trip out to "please stay home."

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory has asked everyone to use their best judgment when visiting a beach or park, and to turn around and leave if things seem a little too busy, lest another Bellwoods incident take place and delay Stage 3 in the city even more.

