Wasaga Beach to be closed and rule-breakers fined $750 after big Canada Day crowds

Wasaga Beach was a total mess on Canada Day as huge crowds flooded the popular beach near Barrie.

The complete disregard to social distancing and the current pandemic has now forced local authorities to shut down main portions of the beach starting on July 7 and impose fines of $750 for anyone found trespassing on the closed areas of the beach.

It's all in the wake of photos and videos posted on social media that showed people packing the beach with no signs of any masks or physical distancing.

this is just absolutely ridiculous—these are pictures from Wasaga Beach by the way via YESTERDAY. pic.twitter.com/swRUgoBZ7i — ɱairéad • bIm (@TheWriterMAB) July 2, 2020

The crowds prompted an angry responses from people on social media.

Wasaga beach looking like this rn pic.twitter.com/oXHgEkgjHg — iraqlobster (@iraqlobsterrr) July 2, 2020

Other beaches in Ontario haven't been spared the same crowds and lack of common sense displayed by the public.

Woodbine and Cherry Beaches in Toronto have had overcrowding issues as too have popular beaches like Grand Bend and Sauble Beach.

Wasaga Beach is trending.. here I thought "oh there is no way people from Toronto will travel that far for a beach" & sadly I am wrong. People go home, stop traveling to other people's beaches, wanna know why nothing close to you is open? Cause you don't obey the rules... — Julia 🥳 (@ShookBySwift13) July 2, 2020

Similar behaviour has been commonplace in COVID-19 hot spots south of the border like Florida where cases have skyrocketed over the past week.