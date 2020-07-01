Sports & Play
Kirti Vyas
Posted 3 hours ago
grand bend beach

Ontario beach is so popular it might be forced to shut down

Over 250 bylaw infractions were dished out to beach-goers at Grand Bend beach this past weekend raising possibilities of its possible closure for the summer.

With the sunny weather and heat combined, crowds of 20 and 30-year-olds packed onto the Lambton County beach ignoring social distancing rules. The crowds came after the beach reopened last week. 

Day-trippers and other residents flocked there in hordes leading to Lambton County mayor Bill Weber to release a video reminding beach-goers about what the rules are on social media.

“COVID is not gone yet,” he emphasizes in the video. 

In an interview with Global News, Weber said if crowds continue to not follow the rules, they might have to shut down the beach for the rest of the summer.

He continues to promote the beaches’ healthy and safety protocols and has now increased the number of bylaw officers frequenting the beaches. 

Visitors to the beach are expected to bring their own hand sanitizer and limit groups to a maximum of 10 people only. Everyone is required to stay at least two metres away from each other and he asks those who feel unwell to not visit the beaches just yet. 

The news comes after Sauble Beach, one of Ontario's most famous beaches, closed down thanks to Toronto day-trippers disobeying social distancing rules and other health guidelines.

Woodbine and Cherry Beach in Toronto have also had recent issues with crowds not social distancing.

Thousand of beach-goers have returned to Grand Bend on Canada Day, raising concerns the beach might need to be shut down or take additional measures to promote social distancing.

Nearby streets are also crowded with reports of people not social distancing there as well.

Lead photo by

Lex Schindler

