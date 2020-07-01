Ontario beach is so popular it might be forced to shut down

Over 250 bylaw infractions were dished out to beach-goers at Grand Bend beach this past weekend raising possibilities of its possible closure for the summer.

With the sunny weather and heat combined, crowds of 20 and 30-year-olds packed onto the Lambton County beach ignoring social distancing rules. The crowds came after the beach reopened last week.

Day-trippers and other residents flocked there in hordes leading to Lambton County mayor Bill Weber to release a video reminding beach-goers about what the rules are on social media.

Canada Day 2020 will be different! NO fireworks or entertainment @GBbeach_LS ... Thanks to those that followed the rules this past weekend! Some did not, and that is disappointing! #COVID19 is not gone! We need everyone to respect the rules for #summer2020 @LambtonShores pic.twitter.com/ROw9Py5Lj7 — Mayor Bill Weber (@MayorWeber) June 29, 2020

“COVID is not gone yet,” he emphasizes in the video.

In an interview with Global News, Weber said if crowds continue to not follow the rules, they might have to shut down the beach for the rest of the summer.

He continues to promote the beaches’ healthy and safety protocols and has now increased the number of bylaw officers frequenting the beaches.

If you feel you are unable to respect the rules please do not come to @GBbeach_LS while we try to flatten the Covid-19 curve ... https://t.co/cHuYQxwqKQ — Mayor Bill Weber (@MayorWeber) June 27, 2020

Visitors to the beach are expected to bring their own hand sanitizer and limit groups to a maximum of 10 people only. Everyone is required to stay at least two metres away from each other and he asks those who feel unwell to not visit the beaches just yet.

Grand Bend Beach welcomes you! Please keep the information provided on this post in mind when planning your visit to the beach. For complete details, please visit our website: https://t.co/A9NSydvp4l pic.twitter.com/GMkwKEz0uF — Lambton Shores (@LambtonShores) June 22, 2020

The news comes after Sauble Beach, one of Ontario's most famous beaches, closed down thanks to Toronto day-trippers disobeying social distancing rules and other health guidelines.

Woodbine and Cherry Beach in Toronto have also had recent issues with crowds not social distancing.

Lifeguards estimate there are 6,000 to 7,000 people out on Grand Bend’s main beach this afternoon. (Picture angles can lie about crowd size, but this beachside town is pretty busy today.) pic.twitter.com/piw7wmSnjh — Jennifer Bieman (@JenatLFPress) July 1, 2020

Thousand of beach-goers have returned to Grand Bend on Canada Day, raising concerns the beach might need to be shut down or take additional measures to promote social distancing.

Towels and chairs are spread apart, but there’s people as far as the eye can see at Grand Bend’s main beach this Canada Day. pic.twitter.com/XlJ1myY7Gx — Jennifer Bieman (@JenatLFPress) July 1, 2020

Nearby streets are also crowded with reports of people not social distancing there as well.