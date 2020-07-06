It's going to feel above 40 C in Toronto for three straight days this week

If you thought last week was too hot in Toronto, just you wait until you see what's in store for this one.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has has extended its Heat Warning, as there will be no break from high temperatures this week with three days straight feeling above 40 C.

☀️ Extended #HeatWarning Update ☀️



This week as the prolonged period of hot weather continues with high heat and high humidity, here is what you need to know from @environmentca 👇 pic.twitter.com/w4F3CQFBaA — Brampton Prepared (@BEMOprepared) July 6, 2020

Today, temperatures will reach as a high as 30 C in Toronto, feeling more like 35 C with humidity. The Weather Network is forecasting a "feels like" temperature of 35 C on Tuesday as well.

These, shockingly, will be some of the cooler days of the week.

Things will really heat up toward the end of the week with Wednesday feeling like 40 C, and Thursday and Friday feeling like a scorching 42 C. Even the weekend won't see any relief with temperatures still feeling above 35 C.

Feeling the heat? Head to a #CityofTO Emergency Cooling Centre to cool off during the #HeatWarning Find a cool space near you: https://t.co/goUAI18lIN pic.twitter.com/FuQotc0vkp — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 5, 2020

With summer temperatures reaching these high temperatures, be careful if you do plan on being outside: Stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen.