COVID-19 outbreak reported at Toronto Purolator facility

After the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario teetered over the 200 mark for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday, a Toronto Purolator facility has confirmed an outbreak on its premises.

The courier company has not detailed exactly how many employees have tested positive for the virus, but believes it has successfully contained the spread and that there is no risk to the public, as per Global News.

Purolator is working with Toronto Public Health to perform all necessary contact tracing and other protocols to ensure everyone's health and safety.

As a result of the outbreak, it has advised customers in a statement that shipments coming from its Toronto and London sorting facilities will be delayed in the next few weeks.

Purolator shipment delays due to COVID-19 outbreak in the Ontario sorting facility hub

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control notes, though SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can survive for short periods on surfaces, it is extremely unlikely to be contracted from mail or packages, and surface contact is not the primary mode by which the virus spreads.

The Public Health Agency of Canada agrees, stating that the virus' survivability on surfaces can be a few hours to several days depending on temperature, humidity and the type of surface.

As a Purolator representative told Global, "the risk of spread from products shipped over a period of days or weeks, with changes in temperature and humidity, makes the likelihood of survivability on surfaces highly unlikely."

There has been a small spike in positive diagnoses of COVID-19 nationwide in recent days, which officials are attributing to Canada Day celebrations and young people partying.