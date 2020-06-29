What's open and closed on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto will be much different then what we previously saw on previous long weekends during the pandemic. Toronto has officially entered Stage 2 and some restaurant patios, malls and attractions will remain open on July 1.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule

Mail delivery

Food



Closed

Restaurant and bar closures vary by location — Calling ahead for patio service along with takeout and delivery is recommended.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Open

Select indie bottle shops. For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Select bars and restaurants will be selling alcohol for takeout or delivery.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Hillcrest Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Art Gallery of Ontario

Canada's Wonderland

CN Tower

Gardiner Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

Movie theatres

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Open