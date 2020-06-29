What's open and closed on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto will be much different then what we previously saw on previous long weekends during the pandemic. Toronto has officially entered Stage 2 and some restaurant patios, malls and attractions will remain open on July 1.
Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
- Mail delivery
All Summerhill Market locations will remain open July 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- Restaurant and bar closures vary by location — Calling ahead for patio service along with takeout and delivery is recommended.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Select bottle shops around the city will remain open for any last minute booze runs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- Select indie bottle shops. For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
- Select bars and restaurants will be selling alcohol for takeout or delivery.
The Toronto Eaton Centre will be open for any shopping needs on Canada Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will be one of few attractions open on July 1. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Canada's Wonderland
- CN Tower
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Movie theatres
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
Open