Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Ontario reports fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for third day in a row

Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Ontario residents in every region have reason to celebrate today because provincial health officials just reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Just 184 new cases of the virus were reported by public health units across the province on Monday, which — oddly enough — is the exact same number of new cases confirmed in the previous day.

This marks a minimal increase of just 0.6 per cent from yesterday's report and brings the total number of positive cases to date in Ontario to 32,554.

An additional 218 cases are also now considered to be resolved, and the Ministry of Health is sadly reporting 11 more deaths related to the virus. 

This leaves a total of 2,585 active cases in Ontario, 413 of whom are currently hospitalized. 

The province has also successfully ramped up testing in recent days, with 21,724 tests completed throughout the province yesterday. 

A backlog of 17,920 tests remains under investigation, while a total of 1,047,224 have been administered to date. 

The decreasing case numbers and increasing testing numbers are good news for a province in which many regions have or are soon set to enter Stage 2 of reopening the economy. 

All regions in Ontario except for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex have now officially been given the go-ahead to reopen restaurants, bars, hair salons and other "non-essential" businesses that are part of the Stage 2 list as of Friday. 

The remaining regions must stay in Stage 1 until their local public health situations improve, so here's hoping the numbers continue to stay low as the week progresses.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted of Tuesday's figures

"We're continuing to monitor case numbers in Toronto, Peel and Windsor as we assess when they might be ready to enter Stage 2."

