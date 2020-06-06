Ontario reports a spike in new COVID-19 cases as provincial total passes 30K

Ontario reported an increase of 455 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 30,202.

Today's new case count, which is the highest single day total in nearly two weeks, also includes 68 previous cases previously not counted due to "a laboratory-to-public health reporting".

But even without the additional number of previous cases, the amount still marks the highest single day total since Tuesday.

It also marks the 10th consecutive day that Ontario's new case count has gone over 300, bringing the seven day average to 362.

The number of testing is still up as the province ramps up to meet its targets, with Saturday being the third day in the row that the province has set a new record high of testing, with 23,105 tests conducted.

There were 35 new deaths reported (a few days after we saw the highest number of deaths in three weeks) in bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario to 2,407.

The GTA makes up nearly 67 per cent of all positive cases in the province.

According to provincial health officials, nearly 80 per cent of all confirmed cases have been resolved.