Ontario reports record levels of COVID-19 testing and decline in new cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases are slightly down and tests are at a record high in Ontario.

After weeks of failing to meet its target testing numbers, Ontario conducted a record number of tests on Friday, surpassing its goal of 16,000 daily tests with a whopping 20,640 tests.

It's the third day in a row that the Ford government has managed to surpass its daily goal. Just yesterday, Ontario released details of its new COVID-19 testing strategy, which would see testing ramp up in high-risk communities.

The province confirmed 323 new cases Saturday, which is just a bit less than the rolling-five day average of 326 cases, and an improvement from last week, when there were more than 400 new confirmed cases for five days in a row.

Today also marks the lowest number of deaths since May 19, with a total of 17.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to decrease, though certain hospitals like Markham Stouffville Hospital and Mackenzie Health have reported being overwhelmed with patients.

Of all the cases in Ontario, 77 per cent are considered resolved.