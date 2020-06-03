New cases of COVID-19 drop by more than 100 overnight in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is once again reporting numbers well below the 400 mark in terms of newly-confirmed COVID-19 patients after a worrying two-day spike in rates of infection across the province.

Only 338 new cases of the deadly viral disease were recorded through Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System on Tuesday, according to the latest data drop, down from 446 on Monday and 404 on Sunday.

With 29,047 cases now confirmed in total, this represents a relatively modest increase rate of 1.2 per cent.

Furthermore, deaths continue to slow down rapidly. Only 19 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported today, following 17 the previous day and only 10 the day before that.

Last week at this time, the province was reporting an additional 34 deaths. Last month at this time, we saw an overnight jump of 84 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the province is reporting a total of 2,312 deaths among those who've contracted the coronavirus across Ontario, with 1,472 of those deaths occurring in long-term care home residents.

The mortality rate for COVID-19 in the province is currently sitting at 8.0 per cent, while rates of recovery continue to trend upward with more than 22,811 cases (78.5 per cent) now marked as "resolved."

#COVID19Ontario data



338 net new cases - 1.2% growth rate



7 Day Trend in cases up from 360 to 366, growth rate FLAT at 1.3%



Follow the trends, not the day to day roller-coaster



Will provide addition insights through the day



CC: @B2Bspecialist — Sal Vella (@salvella) June 3, 2020

We're still nowhere near the less-than-200 cases per day Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has said he'd like to see before the province moves forward with its economic reopening plan.

The province also has yet to see another consistent decline in new case numbers after a recent weeks-long spike attributed to Mother's Day gatherings.

Still, there's reason to be hopeful about how we're faring in the fight against COVID-19.

Testing numbers remain above the province's own benchmark with 17,537 completed on Tuesday. This is good news for those hoping to move past Stage 1 of the reopening plan, as one of the criteria laid out by Williams includes beefing up test numbers enough to detect new outbreaks quickly.

Fingers crossed case numbers will continue to fall in the days and weeks ahead, because more than two months without restaurants or haircuts is taking a toll on Ontarian psyches.