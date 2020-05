What's open on Victoria Day 2020 in Toronto will be different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Many non-essential businesses still remain closed which will result in most of city being completely shut down on the holiday.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food



Closed

Many restaurants tend to favour Mondays as their day off. Calling ahead for takeout and delivery is recommended.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Select indie bottle shops. For a complete list of shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm. See this list for beer and alcohol delivery options in Toronto.

Malls



Closed

All Toronto shopping malls are officially closed right now.

Attractions



Closed

All Toronto attractions are closed. Some are available virtually.

Major Retailers



Closed

Costco

Dollarama

Home Hardware

RONA

Open