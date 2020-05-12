Toronto just broke an 81-year-old cold temperature weather record

If you somehow need any more evidence of how volatile Toronto's weather can be (aside from looking out the window hour by hour), the city set yet another cold weather record this morning — just days before temperatures are expected to reach at least 20 C.

Today saw the lowest temperature ever recorded in Toronto on May 12 since the federal government started keeping weather records all the way back in 1939.

While milder as we head into the afternoon thanks to sunny springtime skies, temperatures of -3 C were recorded at Pearson International Airport between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada's averages and extremes index shows that, previous to this, the lowest temperature ever recorded on May 12 at Pearson was -2.2 C in 1939.

That's 81 years ago, for the record — one of the oldest temperature records we've seen broken around these parts in some time.

It makes sense given how atypically cold (and at times even snowy) the first half of May has been. An Environment Canada frost advisory that's been in effect since Sunday states that "temperatures will drop well below the freezing mark again" on Tuesday night, resulting in frost or freeze conditions.

There's hope yet, however, for some decent spring weather over the latter half of the month and into June.

Meteorologists are in fact calling for summer-like conditions on Friday with a high of 21 C and nothing but sun in the sky. Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the high teens as well, albeit with some showers, before temperatures soar right back up to 21 C on Victoria Day.

Temperature swings are par for the course in this part of the world, but confusion is rampant among Ontario residents as the provincial government begins lifting pandemic-mandated emergency lockdown orders.

For the record, healthy people are allowed to go outside and enjoy the fresh air this long weekend at both city and provincial parks — but physical distancing orders remain in place, so stay at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

And bring an umbrella. That's just good sense.