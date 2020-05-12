City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto just broke an 81-year-old cold temperature weather record

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you somehow need any more evidence of how volatile Toronto's weather can be (aside from looking out the window hour by hour), the city set yet another cold weather record this morning — just days before temperatures are expected to reach at least 20 C.

Today saw the lowest temperature ever recorded in Toronto on May 12 since the federal government started keeping weather records all the way back in 1939.

While milder as we head into the afternoon thanks to sunny springtime skies, temperatures of -3 C were recorded at Pearson International Airport between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada's averages and extremes index shows that, previous to this, the lowest temperature ever recorded on May 12 at Pearson was -2.2 C in 1939.

toronto weather

Thermometers showed a reading of just -3 C at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Tuesday morning, marking the coldest May 12 temperature on record. Image via Environment Canada.

That's 81 years ago, for the record — one of the oldest temperature records we've seen broken around these parts in some time.

It makes sense given how atypically cold (and at times even snowy) the first half of May has been. An Environment Canada frost advisory that's been in effect since Sunday states that "temperatures will drop well below the freezing mark again" on Tuesday night, resulting in frost or freeze conditions. 

There's hope yet, however, for some decent spring weather over the latter half of the month and into June.

toronto weather

Toronto is in for a lot of up and down weather ahead of and during the 2020 Victoria Day long weekend. Image via Environment Canada.

Meteorologists are in fact calling for summer-like conditions on Friday with a high of 21 C and nothing but sun in the sky. Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the high teens as well, albeit with some showers, before temperatures soar right back up to 21 C on Victoria Day.

Temperature swings are par for the course in this part of the world, but confusion is rampant among Ontario residents as the provincial government begins lifting pandemic-mandated emergency lockdown orders.

For the record, healthy people are allowed to go outside and enjoy the fresh air this long weekend at both city and provincial parks — but physical distancing orders remain in place, so stay at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

And bring an umbrella. That's just good sense.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC says it will lose $300 million by Labour Day without government intervention

Toronto just broke an 81-year-old cold temperature weather record

Most Ontario residents say their mental health has worsened during the pandemic

Small businesses are demanding Ontario immediately stop commercial evictions

It's going to feel like 20 C in Toronto this weekend

Are foxes dangerous and other things you need to know about wildlife in Toronto

Toronto police find 200 cars at illegal Fast & Furious-style street racing meetup

Nearly three quarters of all COVID-19 patients in Ontario are now recovered