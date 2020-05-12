It's going to feel like 20 C in Toronto this weekend

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Spring may have actually, finally, most definitely sprung in Toronto as temperatures are expected to reach the high teens going into the long weekend.

A mix of sun and rain is expected over the weekend while temperatures will likely warm up to 18 C and 19 C spanning from Friday and into the holiday Monday, according to The Weather Network.

The nice part is, it'll actually feel like 18 C and 19 C and be mostly sunny, expect for Sunday when rain is predicted.

This is in stark contract to last weekend's forecast that saw a Polar Vortex move in and blanket some regions of northern Ontario in snow.

Toronto also saw episodes of snow, hail and frost in parts of the city as Ontario got a blast of arctic air that made it feel more like March than May.

But the days — and frankly months — of wonky wintery weather seem to be evening out and this weekend we can expect to sweat if we do decide to head outside.

Recently, the city relaxed its stay-at-home recommendations and instead recommends practising physical distancing.

Provided everyone stays two metres apart, washes their hands and practices good cough and sneeze etiquette, this weekend will hopefully be a good moment during a tough time.

