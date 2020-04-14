The rest of the month is going to be colder than usual in Toronto

The first half of April saw some sunny days in Toronto, but don't expect it to last.

For better (or maybe for worse) we've seen some above-average seasonal warmth the the past few weeks, but temperatures are about to dip, and stay that way, according to the Weather Network.

Yesterday saw strong westerly winds, sparking a special weather statement from Environment Canada and leading to an injury in downtown Toronto due to the severe conditions.

Bundle up, Ontario. Cold winds will trigger widespread lake-effect flurries Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly even some wet snow. #ONwx #ONsnow — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 14, 2020

So yes, that means the "honeymoon is over," says the Weather Network, which reports that below-seasonal temperatures will be sticking around starting Tuesday, with "daytime highs languishing in the single-digits."

Today and tomorrow may see some widespread lake-effect flurries, and maybe even some wet snow.

Though temperatures will recover slightly by Friday, they're still expected to sit below seasonal at 7 C with clouds.

Toronto is said to be in for a "pleasant weekend" with lots of sunshine on Saturday (not an excuse to go to the park, folks), but it'll be back to brisk and chilly by early next week.