Special weather statement forecasts 80 km/h winds for Toronto

If you have to venture out of the house to grab essentials in Toronto today, hold onto your hat (and mask): Environment Canada has just issued a special weather statement for the city in anticipation of some powerful winds.

The federal weather body is forecasting strong, gusty winds up to 80 km/h Monday afternoon into Monday evening, coming from the west and southwest. It is warning residents to look out for potential flying debris, and maybe even some scattered power outages due to the gales.

Other parts of the province are seeing similar alerts today, but things should be dying down by later tonight.

The current high in Toronto remains a cloudy and wet 17 C, with a chance of rain showers or even flurries both tomorrow and Wednesday as temperatures drop down to around 4 C.

Though it does look quite miserable out there at the moment, at least it gives us all the more reason to keep socially distancing and staying indoors, right?