weather in toronto

There may be some snow on the way for Toronto next week

It seems Mother Nature heard that we're all trying to stay indoors, because she's considering bringing some flurries to Toronto in the coming days.

Yes, despite the current double digit temps and sunny skies, both Environment Canada and the Weather Network are predicting a chance of snow in the city this week or next.

According to the federal weather body, there is a 60 per cent chance of "rain showers or flurries" this Thursday, which is due to be cloudy with a high of 7 C. There is also 30 per cent chance of either rain or snow overnight. 

In the case that we don't see a return of the white stuff in the next few days, the Weather Network says there's a 40 per cent chance of showers this Wednesday and Thursday, with a 70 per cent chance of 5-10 mm of rain on Monday.

And skipping to later next week, TWN is forecasting some potential "snow-rain showers" on Wednesday April 15, followed by some messy mixed precipitation — which may include snow — next Thursday the 16th to Monday the 20th. That Monday may again see 5-10 mm of snow, rain or both.

Temperatures will be hovering around 5 C next Wednesday and Thursday, but will feel more like 0 C or 1 C. Apple's weather app is likewise predicting snow in Toronto later next week. 

Hopefully having the spring weather put on hold will mean people are more likely to actually follow directives to stay home, properly socially distance and stop continuing to frequent public spaces in the midst of a global pandemic.

