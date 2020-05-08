City
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Some parts of Ontario are now covered in snow and it looks like winter

The unusual snowfall originally predicted for this weekend hit parts of northern Ontario today, and it has blanketed areas of the region in fresh powder.

The unseasonable snowfall is the result of a polar vortex sweeping over the region that's expected to last throughout today and into the weekend.

This has led to a blast of arctic air bringing in low temperatures typically not seen around this time of year.

Anyone expecting to go to the cottage this weekend or the next —despite orders not to do so — may want to check the weather beforehand as this bout of chilly wetness may make for a difficult journey.

If you've already dusted off the Muskoka chairs early, you may need to wait a bit longer to wrap up in a cozy blanket and enjoy a hot tea on a porch or a dock somewhere.

"Ontario is a massive province and naturally the further north you go, the higher the probability is that you'll see accumulating snow in May," wrote The Weather Network in a blog post.

"It's uncommon in southern Ontario, but northern regions of the province can expect to see a few centimetres of snowfall every May."

Although it may be too early to put away the winter jacket just yet, temperatures are expected to return to relative normal for this time of year fairly soon, even if it has been a particularly cold spring.

