polar vortex toronto

Toronto temperatures to dip to -2 C this week as Polar Vortex moves in

Just when you thought spring was in the air, a polar vortex is creeping up on Toronto for later this week.

Southern Ontario has potential to host the "chilliest air relative to normal around the globe" by Friday, according to The Weather Network.

While everywhere else is warming up, Toronto looks like it will be in for a chill with temperatures dropping to 6 C, but it will feel more like 3 C with the potential for flurries overnight.

Saturday isn't looking much better, with a chance of snow-rain showers and a high of 5 C but feeling more like 0 C.

"Snowfall isn't exceptionally unusual in northern Ontario in May, but it is quite extraordinary for parts of southern Ontario," reads the Weather Network's report.

"This pattern is incredibly dynamic and bears watching over the next several days, but safe to say some hard freezes are guaranteed, and lingering threats of wintry precipitation are begrudgingly on the table."

The trend of up-and-down weather continues from last month which saw fridgid temperatures throughout.

