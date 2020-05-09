Snow fell in Toronto in May and people are wondering if this ever happened before

It's snowing in Toronto — oh wait, it's sunny again.

Scrap that: it is now hailing in the city of Toronto, because the weather can't seem to make up its mind on whether it's spring or winter anymore.

These photos are only 15 mins apart,@Toronto weather today in crazy AF. pic.twitter.com/hABQYGphd5 — Domestic Hermit (@I_m_5arthak) May 9, 2020

Saturday has seen an overwhelming fluctuation between blinding flurries and bursts of sunshine, and people are not having a good time.

Environment Canada predicted that we'd see some snow this weekend, thanks to an ongoing polar vortex that'll likely bring record-breaking low temps next week.

Have seen 3 different kinds of weather in the last couple of hours. Toronto is going crazy. — G (@_ItsGB) May 9, 2020

But what they didn't report was how finnicky the skies would be today. One minute it's blue skies, the next it's snowing. At one point it was both. I'm frazzled.

The weather in Toronto right now, 5 minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/7OGtsEs6j8 — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) May 9, 2020

According to Environment Canada's historical records, it hasn't snowed on May 8 or May 9 for the last 82 years, at least, though there has been plenty of rain in the past.

The bad weather has led to the postponement of the CF Snowbirds' flyover in Toronto today as they continue on their cross-country tour in honour of frontline workers, and everyone else doing their part during the pandemic.

Timelapse of Toronto’s mental May weather at Bathurst &.St Clair.@blogTO pic.twitter.com/ojwhUXF0vY — Brett Bates (@batesavfc) May 9, 2020

If you'd hoped on going for a nice walk, maybe to get those legs ready for our provincial parks opening this Monday, today is probably not the best idea, unless you plan on wearing sunglasses over your face mask and under your winter parka.

Im gonna throw 'weather in Toronto' into my pile of things I'll never understand — xmasBarcna (@xmasBarcna) May 9, 2020

The weather didn't, however, stop some anti-lockdown protestors from hitting up Queen's Park this afternoon, though many probably wish it did.

Given the beautiful weather of last weekend, it appears Mother Nature is doing her part to flatten the curve — maybe the rest of us should take a hint and stay home today, if we can.