Toronto just smashed a 54-year-old temperature record

Is it getting hot out here, or is it just me?

The City of Toronto experienced its warmest December 30 in recorded history yesterday, according to Environment Canada — just three days after shattering a separate temperature record for December 27.

A high of 9.7 C was recorded at Toronto's Pearson International Airport around 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon, making for the warmest pre-New Year's Eve since our federal government started tracking such data back in 1937.

Previous to 2019, the warmest December 30 on record happened in 1965, when temperatures reached 7.2 C at Pearson.

The date sees an average high of 1.0 C and an average low of -9.0 C, according to EnviroCan's robust roster of historical weather data — which is far more in line with what we're experiencing in Toronto right now.

Yes, sadly for those who hoped not to wear massive coats out on New Year's Eve, we're right back in seasonal territory with a forecasted high today of 1 C.

Temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark in Toronto overnight, with a chance of flurries threatening to mess up all of the nice shoes.

With the wind chill, it should feel like - 8 C as we ring in the new year, so be prepared for that if you plan on spending the occasion outdoors.