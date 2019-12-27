Toronto just set a new weather record as temperatures hit the double digits

It's not often that we see double-digit temperatures in Toronto between Christmas and New Year's Day, so I hope you enjoyed this atypically balmy December 27.

A high of 10.6 degrees was recorded at the Toronto Island Airport by Environment Canada around 12 p.m. this fine Friday, beating the weather agency's previously-recorded all time high temperature of 10.0 C, set in 2008.

Temperatures could drop off a bit on Saturday, but are expected to remain well above seasonal with a forecasted high of 4 degrees.

Enjoying the 10 degree weather in Toronto today but realizing it's December 27 and this is not good pic.twitter.com/PpNanmKrWT — Brandon Maron (@brandon_maron) December 27, 2019

Meteorologists are calling for rain in Toronto on Sunday and Monday, courtesy of a "Texas Low," but the air will remain warm with highs of 9 C and 8 C respectively.

We can thank a strong west-southwesterly wind for this warm reprieve, according to The Weather Network, which also predicts that "mild weather" will dominate the final days of this month, year, and decade.

Traditional winter weather will be back with a vengeance in January, if the forecast is correct. You've been warned, and also warmed.