City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc ambulance buses

Toronto is using repurposed TTC buses to transport patients during the pandemic

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto may not have its own fleet of stretch ambulances (which I've just learned are an actual thing),  but we do have an abundance of ingenuity at City Hall... and some extra buses at our disposal.

Working together, the TTC and Toronto Paramedic Services just repurposed five decommissioned transit buses to "safely transport both ambulatory and stretcher-bound patients, including those on ventilators."

The City of Toronto unveiled photos of its new, medically-equipped buses on Tuesday, noting that each vehicle can transport eight to ten ambulatory patients (dependant on physical distancing measures) or three people on stretchers at a time.

ttc ambulance buses

The TTC and Toronto Paramedic Services worked together on creating the new emergency transport vehicle with support from the city. Image via City of Toronto.

Each bus will be staffed by one TTC driver and at least three paramedics, providing healthcare professionals with additional options for inter-facility patient transfers, staging areas for large incidents, and shelter space for evacuations.

"The converted buses represent a key component of the City's contingency planning to support seamless, efficient, and timely patient care, while also providing important surge capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a release from the city published Tuesday afternoon.

Three buses have already been fully modified to support patients and paramedics, while two more are in the process of being completed. The city says that the first three vehicles were finished yesterday and that they will "soon be on the road, responding to calls as needed."

ttc ambulance buses

Each bus can carry 3 stretchers or 8-10 ambulatory patients under current physical distancing restrictions. Image via City of Toronto.

"I am extremely proud of the innovation and cooperation across our City government to fight COVID-19," said Toronto Mayor John Tory of the buses.

"This project by the TTC and Paramedics, brought together at wartime speed, responds to an urgent need and will help the ill and vulnerable in Toronto immediately," Tory continued. 

"We are all working together to do our part in stopping the spread of this deadly virus and take care of everyone in our community."

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's social distancing strategy is working according to the latest numbers

Toronto is using repurposed TTC buses to transport patients during the pandemic

Toronto wants people to snitch on each other for not social distancing but not everyone is on board

Toronto is closing High Park so people can't gather for cherry blossoms

Almost 300 trees are being cut down in a Toronto neighbourhood and residents aren't happy

The TTC is blocking off seats with informative signs to encourage social distancing

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Toronto over strong wind gusts

Toronto sign will be dimmed to honour victims of Nova Scotia shooting