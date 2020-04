What's open on Easter Sunday 2020 in Toronto will be quite different this year with most of the city being shutdown. Unlike previous years you won't be able to visit any attractions or malls and only select few grocers will be keeping their doors open.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2020.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC

Food



Closed

Select restaurants will be available for takeout and delivery.

Most major grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO stores will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Beer Store

Open

Select indie bottle shops. For a complete list of shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm. See this list for beer and alcohol delivery options in Toronto.

Malls



Closed

All Toronto shopping malls are officially closed right now.

Attractions



Closed