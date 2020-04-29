Ontario reports less than 350 new cases of COVID-19 in steep one-day decrease

With only 347 new coronavirus patients confirmed on Wednesday morning, Ontario just posted the lowest one-day increase in new cases we've seen in more than three weeks.

While it's hard to say yet if this means we're on the other side of the COVID-19 "peak," the news is more than welcome among residents who've now been on lockdown for more than six weeks.

It's also encouraging to see numbers dropping again after yesterday's spike. Previous to Tuesday's reported total of 525 new patients, daily case numbers had been decreasing steadily for three days in a row.

With 15,728 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed across the province in total, today's addition of 347 patients represents an increase of just 2.3 per cent — one of the lowest percentage points recorded since the start of the pandemic.

In terms of fatalities, 45 new deaths were recorded on Tuesday through Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System. This is down from 57 on Sunday and 59 on Monday.

At least 996 people have died as a result of contracting the virus to date, according to the province's dedicated COVID-19 web portal, 521 of them residents or patients in long-term care homes.

Another 9,612 coronavirus cases in the province are considered to be "resolved," however, indicating an overall recovery rate so far of 61.1 per cent.

We're not yet close to dipping down to 200 new cases per day or less — the figure Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says he'd like to see for at least two weeks before the province reopens — but the numbers suggest we're making progress.

As of Wednesday morning, 9,530 people are currently under investigation for the virus with 264,594 tests now completed (11,554 of them yesterday.)

Toronto continues to post the highest number of cases per 100,000 people at 149.6 per cent, according to Ontario's Ministry of Health.

As of Tuesday, 5,128 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the city along with 305 deaths and 2,930 recoveries.

The World Health Organization is currently reporting 2,954,222 cases of the virus globally with 202,597 deaths now confirmed.