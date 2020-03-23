City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
whats open toronto

This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now is changing by the day as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing while the province is in a state of emergency.

Currently, the following businesses, facilities, and services are still open during this time.

Some construction sites, bank branches, office buildings, manufacturing plants, factories and funeral parlours remain open.

In regards to closures, the following non-essential businesses, facilities, and services all have been shutdown.

While we don't know exactly how long the closures will last we can assume it will last a lot longer than the two weeks some people were banking on. Expect months of social distancing before the city is back to normal.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

