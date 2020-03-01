TTC fares go up in Toronto starting today

If your plans for the day include taking the TTC, don't forget that most fares officially increase starting today.

As of March 1, the cash fares for all types other than the adult cash fare have increased by $0.10. This also includes Presto pay-as-you-go payment.

The adult cash fare remains the same at $3.25, but the cost of monthly passes has also increased across all fare types.

Effective March 1, 2020, most #TTC fares will increase by $0.10, except adult cash fare. Monthly passes and 12 Month passes will also increase. If you would like to cancel your monthly pass, you must do so by February 22. Learn more: https://t.co/IIjbOA4Yl0 pic.twitter.com/nj8cdfb8vR — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) February 13, 2020

The fare increase was originally approved just over two months ago as a way to deal with lost revenue from mass fare evasion following the news that the agency lost over $70 million to the practice in 2019.

At the time, Mayor John Tory said the increase would bring the TTC about $31.5 million in extra revenue, which would help fund "the largest investment in TTC state of good repair work" and more.

News of the imminent fare increase hasn't exactly gone over well with commuters, who are equally fed up with several of the TTC's other approaches to fare evasion including an aggressive public education campaign and a pledge to hire even more controversial fare inspectors.

TTC fares went up by 10 cents at the beginning of 2019 and have been raised a total of eight times in the past 10 years.