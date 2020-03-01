City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
TTC fares go up in Toronto starting today

If your plans for the day include taking the TTC, don't forget that most fares officially increase starting today

As of March 1, the cash fares for all types other than the adult cash fare have increased by $0.10. This also includes Presto pay-as-you-go payment.

The adult cash fare remains the same at $3.25, but the cost of monthly passes has also increased across all fare types.

The fare increase was originally approved just over two months ago as a way to deal with lost revenue from mass fare evasion following the news that the agency lost over $70 million to the practice in 2019. 

At the time, Mayor John Tory said the increase would bring the TTC about $31.5 million in extra revenue, which would help fund "the largest investment in TTC state of good repair work" and more.

News of the imminent fare increase hasn't exactly gone over well with commuters, who are equally fed up with several of the TTC's other approaches to fare evasion including an aggressive public education campaign and a pledge to hire even more controversial fare inspectors

TTC fares went up by 10 cents at the beginning of 2019 and have been raised a total of eight times in the past 10 years. 

