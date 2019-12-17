People in Toronto are upset after TTC approves fare increase

A proposed 10 cent TTC fare increase was announced just three days ago as a part of the 2020 budget, and now that fare increase has been approved by the TTC board.

And while the proposed budget still has to get approval from city council in February, Toronto residents are already furious.

fuck this board that NEVER even takes the TTC. how is there a fare hike every year but never an increase in services? https://t.co/GiiAJ0gJtn — saturn girl (@mushrooomomma) December 17, 2019

The fare increase wouldn't affect regular adult cash fare, but it would see all other fares increase by 10 cents starting March 1, 2020. It would also see monthly pass prices go up by close to $5.

Many, including Mayor John Tory, are blaming the need for the fare increase on mass fare evasion, which is why the 2020 budget also calls for 50 new transit enforcement officers.

"I am heartened to see the staff-proposed budget will hire an additional 50 transit enforcement officers for revenue control, to make sure people are paying their fares particularly on streetcars," Tory said in a statement.

"I support continuing and improving service further in 2020, not cutting it back despite what will again be a tough budget year, and notwithstanding the City's significantly increased support, all of these initiatives necessitate a fare increase."

Overall, the fare increase is set to bring the TTC about $31.5 million in extra revenue, which Tory says will help fund "the largest investment in TTC state of good repair work" and more.

Still, Toronto residents are not impressed. If approved by city council later this winter, it'll be the ninth fare increase in the past 10 years.

Raising fares b/c of fare evaders & hiring more fare enforcement officers is going to increase the # of racialized people harassed on the #TTC.



A better solution comes from @coteau: incrementally eliminate fares over 10yrs, increase service, expand transit & build social equity. https://t.co/qENIUqKcZk — Rob Cerjanec (@robcerjanec) December 17, 2019

Many are saying the fare hike will disproportionately affect vulnerable and low-income transit users.

I certainly agree w/ councillor @m_layton regarding the upward trend of inaffordability to travel re: #TTC hikes. Vulnerable ppl don't only use cash fare, many depend on monthly passes. For the poor, even a $0.05 increase adds up &affects survivability (+rent/food/etc increases). — Cheyanne Ratnam (@CheyRatnam) December 14, 2019

And others are saying it's disheartening to see fares continue to increase without any actual improvements in service.

If ppl do not see it, #TTC continueS to raise the fare in small increments so that you get used to paying so when it comes to future hikes we will start seeing it go up to $5 or even $10. So far I have not seen any improvements as a rider that would warrant an increase. — Jackie Lopez (@MsJLopez) December 14, 2019

Some are also saying the fare evasion argument isn't too convincing when one enforcement officer is paid over $90,000.

Blaming the need for an increase on fare evaders when they're spending $90K+ per individual Fare Inspector is such trash. Stay classy, TTC! — Lick Van Dyke (@CaseyVMcNally77) December 17, 2019

There are, of course, those who support the increase and say we shouldn't make such a big deal out of 10 cents.

Arguing over a 10 cent fare increase is absurd. A good TTC user should support this new increase. — fern martins (@fmartins911) December 16, 2019

But overall, it seems Toronto is simply fed up with endlessly increasing TTC fares.