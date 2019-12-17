City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
ttc fare increase

People in Toronto are upset after TTC approves fare increase

A proposed 10 cent TTC fare increase was announced just three days ago as a part of the 2020 budget, and now that fare increase has been approved by the TTC board. 

And while the proposed budget still has to get approval from city council in February, Toronto residents are already furious. 

The fare increase wouldn't affect regular adult cash fare, but it would see all other fares increase by 10 cents starting March 1, 2020. It would also see monthly pass prices go up by close to $5. 

Many, including Mayor John Tory, are blaming the need for the fare increase on mass fare evasion, which is why the 2020 budget also calls for 50 new transit enforcement officers. 

"I am heartened to see the staff-proposed budget will hire an additional 50 transit enforcement officers for revenue control, to make sure people are paying their fares particularly on streetcars," Tory said in a statement. 

"I support continuing and improving service further in 2020, not cutting it back despite what will again be a tough budget year, and notwithstanding the City's significantly increased support, all of these initiatives necessitate a fare increase."

Overall, the fare increase is set to bring the TTC about $31.5 million in extra revenue, which Tory says will help fund "the largest investment in TTC state of good repair work" and more.

Still, Toronto residents are not impressed. If approved by city council later this winter, it'll be the ninth fare increase in the past 10 years. 

Many are saying the fare hike will disproportionately affect vulnerable and low-income transit users. 

And others are saying it's disheartening to see fares continue to increase without any actual improvements in service. 

Some are also saying the fare evasion argument isn't too convincing when one enforcement officer is paid over $90,000.

There are, of course, those who support the increase and say we shouldn't make such a big deal out of 10 cents. 

But overall, it seems Toronto is simply fed up with endlessly increasing TTC fares. 

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

