TTC fares might go up by 10 cents this coming spring

Prepare to pay even more for your TTC pass when springtime arrives, Toronto, because the TTC is proposing to raise fares by another 10 cents.

According to the Toronto Star, the proposal to raise fares in March of 2020 was made in a newly released budget submission.

BREAKING: TTC fares proposed to increase by 10 cents as of March 2020 in new budget proposal just released. Still has to go through budget process. I’ll have more soon — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) December 13, 2019

TTC fares went up by 10 cents at the beginning of 2019 and have been raised a total of eight times in the past 10 years, but the transit agency is still somehow low on funds.

Yesterday, the TTC board discussed a five-year service plan that would require $779.5 million worth of new streetcars and buses, of which $745.5 million is unfunded, according to the Star.

The new budget, along with the proposed fare hike, will still have to go through a budget process in order to become official.

And if it's anything like the last time the TTC proposed increasing fares, it won't happen without a fight.