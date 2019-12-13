City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
ttc fare increase

TTC fares might go up by 10 cents this coming spring

Prepare to pay even more for your TTC pass when springtime arrives, Toronto, because the TTC is proposing to raise fares by another 10 cents. 

According to the Toronto Star, the proposal to raise fares in March of 2020 was made in a newly released budget submission. 

TTC fares went up by 10 cents at the beginning of 2019 and have been raised a total of eight times in the past 10 years, but the transit agency is still somehow low on funds. 

Yesterday, the TTC board discussed a five-year service plan that would require $779.5 million worth of new streetcars and buses, of which $745.5 million is unfunded, according to the Star. 

The new budget, along with the proposed fare hike, will still have to go through a budget process in order to become official.

And if it's anything like the last time the TTC proposed increasing fares, it won't happen without a fight.

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

