Toronto is already complaining about the TTC fare increase

The cost of taking public transit in Toronto just went up again for the eighth time in 10 years, turning what used to be a $3.00 fare for PRESTO and token users into $3.10.

Monthly passes are also more expensive as of April 1, 2019, up from $146.25 for adults to $151.15 (or $122.45 for students and seniors.)

Cash fares will remain the same at $3.25 — not that it matters much when the agency plans to stop taking cash altogether.

Ten cents may not sound like much, especially if you're a casual rider, but for people who take transit twice or more daily as part of their commute, those dimes can add up.

TTC Fares go up, rent goes up, CEO’s salaries go up, fuck a livable wage tho, amirite? — rachel (@rache11ittle) April 1, 2019

Transit advocates have been particularly vocal about how the fare hike could disproportionately impact the lives of low-income residents...

More people in lowest income bracket rely on TTC. pic.twitter.com/i8iATcAlmi — Mike Layton (@m_layton) April 1, 2019

As well as seniors...

#TTC, as a senior dependent on your service, I am not pleased with today's increased fare. My CPP based income does not increase like this. Go Transit gives 50% fares, just saying. — Kathleen O'Toole (@keotooletoronto) April 1, 2019

And students.

#TTC fuck u very much for increasing fares and metropass costs. A struggling student is struggling even more now. First OSAP cuts, now this bullshit. Screw u — Vicki Chandler (@vickichandler_3) April 1, 2019

Some in the city simply aren't pleased by the idea of paying more for a service they feel is inadequate.

Absolutely DISGUSTED with the @TTChelps this morning left home at 9:54 now only at parliament and queen at 10:37. TTC increases fares with same garbage service. Unbelievable. I can leave an hour before I have to be at work and TTC can STILL make me late. 😡 #bs #notthebetterway — Nikita James-Hosten (@La_FemmeNikita) April 1, 2019

Others were hopeful that maybe the fare hike was just an April Fools' Day joke.

#TTC: We’ve increased the fares again!



Me: oh haha, nice prank! Fooled me 😂😂😂😅😅😭😭 Oh you’re serious? Omfg just burn down the whole city and start again. #AprilFoolsDay2019 — Katy Czajkowski (@Ch_Cow_Ski) April 1, 2019

Many, many others called out members of Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government for griping about higher prices at the gas pump due to a federal carbon tax, which also came into effect across Ontario today.

I see nobody in your government is concerned that TTC fares went up today that disproportionately affects lower income Ontarians but you do you — Barry Tango (@urbanmode) April 1, 2019

"Didn't see a single @OntarioPCParty Toronto MPP tweet about how TTC fares are going up today by 10 cents," wrote one local on Twitter. "I guess they would only care if they took transit."

"And no word of sympathy from @fordnation about TTC fares going up today as well," wrote another. "In their world, everyone drives."

TTC fares went up 10 cents a ride, but hey, screw 3 million people right?! You need that yokel vote. — 😈 (@killer_mike17) April 1, 2019

Some in Toronto even took the opportunity to remind local PC MPPs that gas went up less than TTC fares today, proportionally speaking.

The TTC fares went up MORE today proportionately than gas prices. Sister - If you can afford an SUV than you can afford a carbon tax. #crymeafuckingriver #onpoli #CarbonTax #ClimateActionNow https://t.co/QPrq9uWkQf — Natalie Roth (@natalieroth) April 1, 2019

The new fare structure was approved by City Council in January to assist the desperately underfunded TTC reach its capital budget.

The fare increase should generate an extra $25 million to $27 million per year for the TTC, which should help the transit agency raise at least some of the $33 billion it reportedly needs over the next 15 years.