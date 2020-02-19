You can now buy TTC transit stops and Presto machines made out of LEGO

Everything is awesome when you can build your own fantasy version of Toronto out of LEGO bricks.

Would you put TTC transit stops every ten feet, and Presto machines at every corner? Now you can, thanks to a fundraiser by Toronto's favourite LEGO TTC historian, Trevor Parkins-Sciberras.

He's making and selling custom TTC accessories in the hopes of raising funds for a book series cataloguing subjects like Toronto's horse-drawn transit, the TTC's Centennial, the Hamilton Street Railway, and past and present comparisons.

The first series of accessories consists of a streetcar stop, a retro Sunday stop, transfer machine, token machine and Presto readers, selling for $10 apiece.

Parkins-Sciberras made the accessories out of LEGO and added custom stickers. Message the Transit Bricks Facebook page for pickup in the Junction area or to get the tiny TTC memorabilia sent by mail for an additional charge.

"I am hoping to raise at least $10,000 for the book series, as some archives want around $100 per image to use in my book. I want my books to be packed full of colourful photos, which won't be cheap," says Parkins-Sciberras.

"My dream is to have Toronto's last horse-drawn streetcar brought to Toronto for the TTC's Centennial, and on display during my book launch party." That should be sometime around September 2021.

And he's not the only one obsessed with recreating Toronto out of LEGO: some people have actually built city's most famous buildings out of the toy bricks, including the CN Tower, Rogers Centre, Fairmont Royal York, First Canadian Place and City Hall.

Unlike the transit accessories, you can't actually buy these LEGO sets now, but similar to the fundraiser your support could help make miniature LEGO Torontos a reality.