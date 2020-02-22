City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Major snowfall expected in Toronto this week

This weekend may feel like something straight out of late April, but unfortunately this spring-like weather is as fleeting as the sun in the dead of winter. 

While this weekend's weather isn't quite record breaking, temperatures are certainly above seasonal and should not be taken for granted. 

Because according to The Weather Network, "a much more wintry pattern looks to lock in by the middle of next week."

Monday will likely see a continuation of the warm weather from this weekend, but it won't last too long.

Temperatures are set to decrease gradually each day until they fall below freezing by Thursday, and signifcant snow is also in the cards. 

Toronto is expected to get several centimetres of snow throughout the week, with much of it — up to 10 cm — predicted to fall Wednesday. 

Cumulatively, between Monday and Friday, the city could see over 20 cm of snow fall during the last week of February. 

"It is too early to have confidence in the details," meteorologist Doug Gillham said in a Weather Netowrk blog post, "but significant snow totals are possible."

