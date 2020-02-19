It’s going to be 8 C in Toronto this weekend

We're more than halfway through the month of February, which means it's officially the time of year that feels like winter is never going to end.

Thankfully, Toronto is about to get its first taste of spring-like weather as we head into the weekend.

"Abundant sunshine coupled with well above seasonal temperatures will certainly put a spring-like feel on both Saturday and Sunday," notes a blog post published by The Weather Network earlier today.

Snow squalls will trek across southern Ontario through Thursday ahead of a gorgeous spring-like weekend, bringing sunshine and well above seasonal temperatures to the province. #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 19, 2020

Toronto is currently sitting at -1 C, though it feels like -8 with the windchill, and tomorrow is expected to see a high of -5 C and feel like -10 C.

Thankfully, Friday's high will climb to 0 C before reaching a wonderfully mild 5 C on Saturday.

And, according to The Weather Network, Sunday is predicted to reach a beautiful high of 8 C with a mainly sunny sky.

"We'll be seeing our longest stretch of dry weather so far this winter as conditions look to remain calm from Friday right through next Tuesday," meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said in the post.

"This will be a gorgeous weekend, especially by winter standards."

So be sure to get out there and enjoy the warmth, Toronto, because unfortunately it won't last forever.

The Weather Network says the unusually warm weather isn't an indication of early spring, "as much colder weather is expected by the second half of next week and into the start of March as well."