City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It’s going to be 8 C in Toronto this weekend

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We're more than halfway through the month of February, which means it's officially the time of year that feels like winter is never going to end.

Thankfully, Toronto is about to get its first taste of spring-like weather as we head into the weekend.

"Abundant sunshine coupled with well above seasonal temperatures will certainly put a spring-like feel on both Saturday and Sunday," notes a blog post published by The Weather Network earlier today. 

Toronto is currently sitting at -1 C, though it feels like -8 with the windchill, and tomorrow is expected to see a high of -5 C and feel like -10 C. 

Thankfully, Friday's high will climb to 0 C before reaching a wonderfully mild 5 C on Saturday. 

And, according to The Weather Network, Sunday is predicted to reach a beautiful high of 8 C with a mainly sunny sky. 

"We'll be seeing our longest stretch of dry weather so far this winter as conditions look to remain calm from Friday right through next Tuesday," meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said in the post.

"This will be a gorgeous weekend, especially by winter standards."

So be sure to get out there and enjoy the warmth, Toronto, because unfortunately it won't last forever. 

The Weather Network says the unusually warm weather isn't an indication of early spring, "as much colder weather is expected by the second half of next week and into the start of March as well."

Lead photo by

richy.nicks

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC might actually scrap child Presto cards

It’s going to be 8 C in Toronto this weekend

Ontario's new blue licence plates have become a total joke

Here's how much Toronto property taxes are going up this year

Ontario wants to scrap proper planning and environmental studies to build transit faster

This mysterious phone just popped up in Toronto

West Toronto Railpath extension takes a major step forward

You can now buy TTC transit stops and Presto machines made out of LEGO