Locations announced for 10 new legal weed stores in Toronto

Ontario has long been criticized for having too few legal cannabis shops to effectively combat the black market, but new stores are still slowly but surely popping up across Toronto and the rest of the province.

Hobo Cannabis, a Vancouver-based marijuana company from the Donnelly Group, announced plans to open a total of 15 new stores across Ontario today — 10 of which will be located within the GTA.

The first three retail locations were announced back in January, and 12 more were announced today.

According to a news release, the first 12 locations are set to be opened using the Retail Operators License (ROL) of Hobo’s retail partners obtained through the second allocation lottery, with the subsequent three under its own ROL as flagship stores.

Here are the locations of the 10 new stores set to open in the GTA:

213 Ossington Ave. 577 Yonge St. 976 Bloor St. West 1316 King St. West 1161 Weston Rd. 739 Ossington Ave. 20 Leslie St. 330 Yonge St. 130 John St. 2480 Gerrard St. East

Of the remaining five Ontario locations, three will be in Ottawa, one will be in Timmins and another will be in Brampton.

"With a focus on market expansion, we’ve secured these leases after license partnerships with the intent to make Retail Store Authorization applications in March," Donnelly Group vice-president Harrison Stoker said in a statement.

"We’re fortunate to have a strong veteran operations team already in Ontario by way of our hospitality businesses, a group of talented people who have also gained invaluable cannabis retail experience over the last year," he continued. "We’re moving full steam ahead, maintaining momentum and carrying the success in our brand and customer experience across Ontario."

The company is also currently preparing to enter the cannabis market in the prairie provinces, with three locations currently under construction in Alberta.